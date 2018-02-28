Kiddar Capital Announces Personnel Changes

By Sally Cole

Falls Church-based Kiddar Capital has elevated current staff and added personnel to help manage its more than $1 billion in assets and investments. Abbey Slitor, who previously served as Kiddar Capital’s director of marketing, has been elevated to chief of staff. Carlos Merizalde has been brought on to oversee investor relations. William Akridge will bring his background in startup enterprises and early-stage investing to Kiddar Capital as managing director of its Venture Group. Kathryn Darling and Aidan Hitt will serve as co-directors of marketing.

Kiddar Capital is a global alternative asset management firm with offices in London and Houston as well as Falls Church. Launched in 2007 by Todd Hitt, the firm manages $1.25 billion across established and emerging asset classes including real estate, homebuilding, venture, credit, traditional private equity, energy and hospitality.

For more information, visit Kiddar Capital’s new website kiddar.com.

