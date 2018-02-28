Local Businesses Sponsoring F.C. Chamber’s 2018 Gala

By Sally Cole

Several local businesses are sponsoring the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Fire & Ice Awards Gala scheduled for Saturday, March 10. ROCK STAR Realty Group is serving as the event’s entertainment sponsor while the Eden Center, Diener & Associates, Falls Church Housing Corporation, Falls Church News-Press, The Kensington Falls Church, Kiddar Capital, New Editions Consulting and The Young Group are sponsoring tables.

The event includes a reception, a silent auction (available online at www.32auctions.com/FCCC2018,) dinner, an awards program, a live auction with David Quinn of Quinn’s Auction Galleries, and live music by Sudden M Pac. As previously announced, honorees include Pillar of the Community Gary LaPorta, Carrol V. Shreve Award for Meritorious Community Service winner Joe Wetzel, James S. Elkin Award for Humanitarianism winner The Falls Church Episcopal and Commander Hap Day Chamber Appreciation Award winner The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church. Business leaders, elected officials, local decision makers, and residents are all invited to help celebrate the business community’s support of Falls Church.

Tickets are available at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments