Community Residences, Inc., an Arlington non-profit that was conveyed the formerly-City of Falls Church-owned Miller House on N. Washington St. to meet the needs of low-income individuals with developmental difficulties, announced Tuesday that they’ve been chosen to receive a portion of $6.5 million in affordable and special housing needs loans authorized by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last week for its Miller House project.

