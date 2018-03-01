Decal Design Contest Winners Announced

On Monday night the winners of the 2018-2019 Vehicle Decal Design Contest were announced at the City Council meeting. First place, with the honor of having the design on the decal and $750, went to George Mason High School’s Juliana Melton (second from right) for her entry, “My Pretty Little City,” featuring the front of the State Theatre. Out of 20 designs submitted by high schoolers, Mason students represented the top five selections city residents voted on. The second through fifth place winners were William Ng – second; Tessa Boneau – third; Jack Sykes – fourth and Myra Zingg – fifth place.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments