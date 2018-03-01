Holy Trinity Youth Bring Italian Cuisine to Church

The youth of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church) invite interested residents to join the congregation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 as parishioners transform the church’s very own fellowship hall into the warmth of an Italian restaurant. Attendees can spend time with friends and family as Holy Trinity serves up a meal of spaghetti with meatballs, bread, salad, dessert and drinks. A freewill offering will be received with all proceeds supporting our service and learning trip to this summer’s National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit holytrinityfallschurch.org or facebook.com/HolyTrinityFallsChurch. Contact the church at 703-532-6617 or office@holytrinityfallschurch.org with any questions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments