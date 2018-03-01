Speech Contest at Tonight’s F.C. Rotary Club Meeting

Local high school students will compete in the annual Rotary speech contest at tonight’s Falls Church Rotary Club dinner meeting at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) at 6:30 p.m. This year’s topic is “Rotary Making a Difference.” Dinner costs $15 and visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Falls Church is celebrating 66 years of community “Service Above Self” in 2018 and meets the first and third Thursday at the Harvest Moon Restaurant at its regularly scheduled time. For more information, visit FallsChurchRotary.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments