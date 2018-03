Swing trio, Tradin’ Eights, will be performing at Art and Frame of Falls Church (205 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church) on Friday, March 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. as part of Falls Church’s FIRSTfriday celebration.

The frame shop always provides a solid atmosphere for FIRSTfriday with free food, music, new art every month and even some dancing, so residents are encouraged to attend.

