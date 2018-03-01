Teen Book Festival Comes to Arlington Next Weekend

This year, 40 young adult authors will take part in the 5th Annual NoVa Teen Book Festival to be held at Washington-Lee High School (1301 N Stafford St., Arlington) on March 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Over 650 young adult readers attended last year’s festival which included author panels, games and break-out sessions. The festival is co-hosted with Arlington Public Library, Fairfax County Public Library, George Mason University’s Fall for the Book, Arlington County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Library and other area public library and school systems. Admission is free and Washington-Lee High School is within walking distance of two Orange/Silver line metro stops.

On the day before the event, authors fan out to visit 21 local high schools. Festival organizers strive to have a diverse line up and are pleased to announce that Anna-Marie McLemore, author of William C. Morris Debut Award Finalist “The Weight of Feathers,” Stonewall Honor Book “When the Moon Was Ours” and most recently, “Wild Beauty,” is this year’s keynote speaker.

