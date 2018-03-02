Critter Corner: Lucy Liu

Here’s “Lucy Liu, the cat who knows Kung Fu,” better known by her stage name “Furburglar.” When she was three years old, Lucy was rescued from the Dane County Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin. In December 2000, Lucy’s current owner and her brother visited the shelter and heard one cat in particular meowing loudly. She wasn’t the most beautiful cat in the shelter, but when her brother reached the lonely cage in the back corner, Lucy locked eyes with them and reached out to shake their hands. It was love at first sight and Lucy was soon to go with owner to her forever home.

