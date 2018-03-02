2,000 Without Power in F.C. as Extreme Winds Close Schools, Delay Government Friday

By Jody Fellows

Extreme high winds up and down the East Coast, downing trees and power lines, have resulted in delays, closures and thousands without power in the City of Falls Church Friday. Most City of F.C. Public School buildings have experienced intermittent power loss and schools will be closed for both students and staff today while City government services, including the community center and the library, will be delayed, opening at noon. In addition, all classes and activities at the community center and library scheduled to start before 3 p.m. are cancelled.

Winds of 30-40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 m.p.h, started early Friday morning and are expected to continue until early Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a “High Wind Warning” until 6 a.m. Saturday and cautions “damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, widespread power outages are expected,” and warns travel, especially for taller vehicles, will be difficult.

In F.C., downed power lines at the 300 block of E. Broad St. have closed both eastbound lanes and one lane of westbound traffic. The City has also reported a tree down in the road on Timber Land and the News-Press has received reports of a tree down on Seaton Lane. According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, there are more than 2,000 customers in the City of Falls Church without power as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Fairfax County Police have reported multiple roadways affected by the storm including trees and wires in the road at 3005 Cedarwood Lane and at Braddock Rd. and Green Spring Rd., a sign in the road at Columbia Pike and Moray Lane and a tree on a wire on the road at Great Falls St. and Idylwood Rd.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments