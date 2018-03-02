Fallen Tree Temporarily Traps One Occupant in Lake Barcroft

A large tree fell onto a house and trapped one occupant in his bed before Fairfax County Fire & Rescue responders could free him in his Lake Barcroft home around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

At approximately 3:47 a.m. units were dispatched to the 3500 block of Highview Place in affected area. Upon arrival, crews quickly determined that one occupant was trapped under a tree that had fallen onto the home and into a bedroom. Crews worked quickly to stabilize the tree and remove the section which pinned the occupant to his bed. Following an approximately 30 minute extrication, the occupant was transported to an area hospital for observation and treatment of minor injuries.

A building inspector was requested to evaluate the structural stability of the home. Damages were estimated to be approximately $80,000.

