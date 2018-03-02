Falls Church Man Charged With Impersonating an Officer

Steve Maldonado, a 38-year-old AT&T employee from Falls Church, is facing charges after an investigation revealed he sent text messages and set up a voicemail greeting identifying himself as an officer with the Fairfax County Police department.

Maldonado allegedly created a prepaid phone number and account, and used it to send text messages to a company he was tired of being solicited by. He also created a voicemail greeting in which he identifies himself as an officer by name.

Fairfax County Police were made aware of this case after a concerned citizen called the department’s office in December. The officer who took the call recognized the name of the alleged texter as a retired female officer, but the voicemail greeting claiming to be her was in a man’s voice. A report was taken and detectives from our Street Crimes Unit were assigned to investigate. Their investigation lead them to identify and charge Maldonado with impersonating a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending.

