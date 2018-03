Charles Alexander “Charlie” Shapiro was born Feb.16 at 4:44p.m., weighing in at 7lbs.12oz. and taking the world by storm. Big brother Jacob, who just turned two, is thrilled with “my baby.” Mama Kristin Shapiro is doing great and is also glad that Charlie has already one-upped his bro by only causing 15 hours of labor rather than 21.

