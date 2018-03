Members of Girl Scout Troop 711 and Falls Church City Public Schools’ largest class ever, set to graduate in 2026, are current fourth graders from Thomas Jefferson Elementary that came together to work on the Musician Badge and unwittingly formed the Little City’s first ever youth symphonic orchestra. With guest conductor Keera Huron, fourth grade band director, they learned what it takes to compose music and keep rhythm.

