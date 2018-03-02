Mason Athletic Boosters Kick Off Mulch Sale

George Mason High School Athletic Boosters Association is sponsoring a mulch sale now through Wednesday, March 28, with delivery of mulch on Saturday, April 7.

For the 25th year, student athletes, parents, and community members will donate their time on April 7 to load and deliver mulch to homes throughout the Falls Church area. This is the Athletic Boosters’ largest fundraiser and proceeds are used to provide student scholarships as well as big ticket items including the baseball/softball field lights, speakers in the gym and stadium, and equipment purchases for various sports teams.

The mulch sell for $5 each and can be ordered at tinyurl.com/MasonMulch. For more information, contact Surbhi Ashton at ashton4x@yahoo.com

