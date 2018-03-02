Women’s Association Holds Book Drive During March

The Falls Church Area American Association of University Women, AAUW, is collecting books in March at the book collection bin at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church). Books are for the annual book sale to be held on April 13 and 14 at the Falls Church Community Center. The book sale benefits scholarship/grant programs for women, including local Falls Church high school girls.

Interested donors can easily deposit your good, clean, saleable books in the book collection bin at the Falls Church Community Center any time in March or contact (703) 941-5643, gjewell@cox.net for larger donations.

