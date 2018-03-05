Perceived Threat at Mason Under Police Investigation

City of Falls Church Police are investigating a perceived threat at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

School staff found a note today that was written by a student. Police acted promptly after being alerted and are currently investigating. There is no known threat to the school or the community at this time.

If the investigation reveals anything credible, more details will be released as they become available. Police are unable to make any further comments or give interviews with the media at this time.

