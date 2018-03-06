Crime Report: Alcohol & Drug Arrests Lead the Week

This week’s City of Falls Church crime report is dominated by drug-and-alcohol-related incidents and, yes, more hit and runs. There were four drunk in public arrests, including one incident of urinating in public and indecent exposure, two incidents of marijuana possession and one DUI arrest. On the hit-and-run front, there were four incidents reported.

In other crime-related news, police report the third of three vehicles stolen two weeks ago in the City has been recovered in Washington, D.C.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 26 – March 4, 2018

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St, Feb 27, between 8 and 9:08 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Simple Assault, 100 W Broad St (Brown’s Hardware), Feb 28, 9:15 AM, an assault was reported. A male, 49, of District Heights, MD, was served two summonses for Assault and Batter.

Larceny, 450 N Washington St (Northgate), between 5 and 5:45 PM, Feb 28, unknown suspect took an orange and white Cannondale bicycle which had been locked to a fence.

Identity Theft, 200 blk W Jefferson St, Mar 1, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Drunk in Public, Urinating in Public and Indecent Exposure, 100 blk S Washington St, Mar 2, 2:45 PM, a male, 62, of Falls Church, was issued summonses for Urinating in Public, Drunk in Public and Indecent Exposure.

Hit and Run, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s parking lot), Mar 2, 6 PM, driver of a white sedan opened his door and struck the door of another vehicle causing damage. Driver then left the scene.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 900 blk W Broad St, Mar 3, 4:21 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 20, of Sterling, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 438 S Washington St (parking lot), Mar 3, between 1 and 1:39 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 6751 Wilson Blvd (parking lot), Mar 4, 4:11 AM, a male, 33, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under The Influence.

Drunk In Public, 6751 Wilson Blvd (parking lot), Mar 4, 2:50 AM, a male, 37, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drunk In Public, 101 E Annandale Rd (Dunkin Donuts), Mar 4, 12:12 PM, a male, 62, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 6621 Wilson Blvd (New Moon Restaurant), Mar 4, 6:34 PM, a male, 32, of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk In Public and Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 6799 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), Mar 4, between 2 and 4:30 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

OTHER ARRESTS

Feb 28, 2:05 PM, a male, 20, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested on outstanding City of Falls Church wants for False Report to Police Officer, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and having a Dog at Large.

Feb 28, 11:45 PM, a female, 20, of Ashburn, VA, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Obstruction of Justice and False Report to Police Officer.

OTHER INFORMATION

The third (and last) of the three vehicles stolen two weeks ago in the City of Falls Church has been recovered in the District of Columbia. Investigation continues.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments