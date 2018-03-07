Arc Seeks Participants for Annual 8K Race & 2M Walk

By Sally Cole

The Arc of Northern Virginia is seeking participants for its 40th annual Corporate Team Challenge 8K Race and 2M Walk scheduled for Sunday, April 29. The Arc of Northern Virginia is the area’s leading community organization representing and serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and rare chromosomal disorders, and their families.

The Arc’s Corporate Team Challenge brings together companies and the community to raise important funds to sustain and strengthen its programs, services, and advocacy efforts.

This year’s race will take place at Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station, for more information about registering a team or sponsorship, visit www.thearcofnova.org.

