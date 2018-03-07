CBC to Host Economic Development Forum

By Sally Cole

Citizens for a Better City is hosting the CBC Forum on Economic Development on Thursday, March 15 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the American Legion Post 130. Edward Saltzberg, member of Falls Church Economic Development Authority since 1981 and former chairman, will present on the continuing challenge of attracting retail development in Falls Church and the Little City’s advantages and disadvantages with an historical perspective and an eye toward the future. Saltzberg’s 15-minute presentation will be followed by a moderated, audience generated question and answer period. For more information, contact Sally Ekfelt at fallschurchcbc@gmail.com.

This event is co-sponsored by Citizens for a Better City, Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, The Tinner Hill Association, and the Falls Church American Legion Post 130, 400 N. Oak Street.

