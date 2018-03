By Sally Cole

The 2018 IRS Small Business Forum will take place Friday, March 9 from 9 – 11 a.m. in Arlington. Presentations on Tax Updates and Tax ID Theft, local advocates, collections, and the Small Business Administration will be provided and local IRS and Small Business Association representatives will be on hand to answer questions. The event will take place at 1100 Glebe Road, Suite 1500 in Arlington.

