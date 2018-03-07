You are here: Home » News » Temporary Signal Installed at Annandale & Hillwood Intersection After Winds Down Pole

Temporary Signal Installed at Annandale & Hillwood Intersection After Winds Down Pole

March 7, 2018 9:30 PM0 comments
By Jody Fellows

(Photo: City of Falls Church)

A traffic light pole at the intersection of Hillwood Avenue and Annandale Road that was toppled over in extreme winds last Friday afternoon has been replaced with a temporary signal. From last Friday until Wednesday afternoon, the intersection had been operating with restricted lanes and a stop sign in place of the downed light.

City of Falls Church Public Information Officer Susan Finarelli told the News-Press that it should take about 15 weeks to get a new permanent set of poles for the intersection.

High winds brought down a traffic light poll at Hillwood Ave. and Annandale Rd. last Friday afternoon. (Photo: Jody Fellows)

