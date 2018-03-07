Temporary Signal Installed at Annandale & Hillwood Intersection After Winds Down Pole

By Jody Fellows

A traffic light pole at the intersection of Hillwood Avenue and Annandale Road that was toppled over in extreme winds last Friday afternoon has been replaced with a temporary signal. From last Friday until Wednesday afternoon, the intersection had been operating with restricted lanes and a stop sign in place of the downed light.

City of Falls Church Public Information Officer Susan Finarelli told the News-Press that it should take about 15 weeks to get a new permanent set of poles for the intersection.

