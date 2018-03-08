Advon Real Estate Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Event Tonight

By Sally Cole

Advon Real Estate is hosting its eighth annual Heart + Pints event on Thursday, March 8 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Dogfish Head Alehouse. The local real estate brokerage is hosting this event which includes free trade and local crafts for awareness of domestic violence. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of gently used clothing for women and children. Donations and proceeds from the auction sales will be donated to Women Giving Back.

For more information contact Genevieve Concannon at Genevieve@advonre.com or 703-663-7171. Dogfish Head Alehouse is located in Seven Corners at 6220 Leesburg Pike.

