Give Props to School Social Workers and Psychologists this Week

This week, Falls Church City Public Schools recognize the dedicated School Social Workers and School Psychologists for their service to all students and staff. Yesterday they were treated to lunch at Original Pancake House to start the week with a good meal. Residents, staff and teachers alike should be on the lookout to thank (from left to right) School Psychologists Sharon Hoffman and Rachel LaBelle and School Social Workers Colleen Hoover and Robin Borum. Not pictured Susan Sinclair and Susan Fuentes.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments