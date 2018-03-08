McLean Symphony Holds Spring Concert this Sunday

The McLean Symphony presents its spring concert, “Something Old! Something New!” at Vienna Presbyterian Church (124 Park St. NE, Vienna,) on Sunday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Marvin Camacho Villegas, renowned Costa Rican composer, joins the McLean Symphony the in performing the world premiere of “Ritual y Celebración.” This piece brings together music, nature and the sounds of the rainforest. The McLean Symphony is also announcing the return of guest pianist Thomas Pandolfi in a trio of pieces. “The Warsaw Concerto” by Richard Addinsell was written for the 1941 movie “Dangerous Moonlight.” In addition, the orchestra will accompany Pandolfi in the “Grande Tarantelle” and “The Union” by American composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk. In continuing with tradition and the McLean Symphony’s commitment to the community and education, the symphony will also perform a piece written by the student winner of the Northern Virginia District Contest, sponsored by the Northern Virginia Music Teachers Association.

The McLean Symphony is celebrating its 46th year under the continuous leadership of conductor Dingwall Fleary. The all-volunteer orchestra’s concerts routinely celebrate area composers and musicians as well as seldom played works by established composers. Proceeds from tickets enable the symphony to encourage local musicians and composers while presenting affordable concerts to the community.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students and free admission for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at mclean-symphony.org.

