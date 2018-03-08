Non-Profit Homestretch Awarded $5K Grant

Falls Church-area Allstate agency owners recently joined with others from across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to secure a $253,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit 15 domestic violence nonprofits in nine states and the District of Columbia, including Falls Church non-profit Homestretch, Inc. The National Network to End Domestic Violence, a network of state domestic violence coalitions, accepted the grant and distributed the funding to each of the local domestic violence nonprofits.

Homestretch, Inc will receive $5,000 and will use the grant to support its mission to empower homeless families to attain permanent housing and self-sufficiency by giving them the skills, knowledge and hope they need to become productive participants in the community.

Participating Allstate agency owner volunteers from Falls Church include (in alphabetical order by last name): Anthony Cancel — Leesburg; Sereda Fowlkes — Vienna; Robin Hill —Burke; Wendy Moore — Ashburn and Hui Mei Tai — Annandale.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence and Homestretch Inc. are among thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists for their volunteer efforts. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

