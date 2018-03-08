Rotary Club Announces Speech Contest Winner

Falls Church Rotary Club speech contest winner Charles Huang (second from left) was presented with the award by the club’s past District Governor Horace McCormack (third from left) and current club President Erica Brouillette (third from right). Rosalind Coolidge (second from right) was the runner-up.

The students spoke on this year’s Rotary International Theme, “Rotary Making a Difference.” Huang, a sophomore at Oakton High School received the club’s $150 award and advances to the Area Speech Contest to compete against other area Rotary Club speech contest winners on April 7 to vie for a $1,000 top prize. Rosalind, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School received the $100 second place award.

