Stuart Theatre Opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ in April

March 8, 2018 4:15 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School (3301 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church) will be presenting “The Little Mermaid,” a stage musical produced in cooperation with Music Theatre International, from April 12 – 14.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film by Disney, the play is about a mermaid who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find love. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, it is a family friendly story featuring some of the best-known songs from the past 30 years.

Students and seniors are $10 per ticket while general admission is $15.
Online ticketing is available at stuartdrama.org beginning March 12, and tickets are available at the door for cash, check and credit card.

For more information, visit stuartdrama.org.

