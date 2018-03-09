Anthony’s is Going Strong Outside the Little City

SINCE BEING FORCED to relocate from its 300 W. Broad St. location in 2013 to make way for the construction of the Harris Teeter and more there now, the legendary Anthony’s Restaurant has relocated to its new Route 50 Annandale Road location, where business has been booming ever since, as many loyal customers have followed them there. Proprietors since the restaurant first opened in 1972, Tony and Faye Yiannarakis (shown here) are getting closer to the establishment’s 46th anniversary.

