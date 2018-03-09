Creative Cauldron’s Now Showing Student-Led Play

Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater Ensemble presents an original adaptation of “The Snow Queen,” Hans Christian Andersen’s most highly acclaimed tale of a young girl’s journey to rescue her friend from the clutches of the Snow Queen.

Featuring a book by Ellen Selby, music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, “The Snow Queen” is a classic tale of bravery and friendship that has inspired numerous films and adaptations from “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” to Disney’s “Frozen.” Directed by Ellen Selby and Creative Cauldron Producing Director Laura Connors Hull, “The Snow Queen” will run from March 9 – 25 at ArtSpace Falls Church (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church). Press night for “The Snow Queen” is Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Snow Queen” features students from the following Arlington, Fairfax County and Falls Church City schools: Belvedere Elementary, British International School of Washington, George Mason High School, Glasgow Middle School, Haycock Elementary, Kent Gardens Elementary, Marshall High School, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, Montessori School of Northern Virginia, Saint Agnes Catholic School, Saint James Catholic School, Shrevewood Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Timber Lane Elementary, Trinity at Meadowview School and the Westminster School.

