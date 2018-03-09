Grace Christian Students Inducted to All-State Band

Grace Christian Academy has announced that scholars Beth Visscher (saxophone), Canaan Lee (trumpet), and Emily Kiesel (flute) have been inducted to the 2018 American Independent Music Association All-State Honor Band. Criteria for acceptance included preparation for the Solo/Ensemble Festival, as well as progress shown each week in Band.

Honor Band Students from Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina are invited to participate in the educational Honor Band Tour in D.C. and Virginia Beach on May 6 – 8 where they’ll tour the Kennedy Center, play concerts at local schools and have several opportunities for advanced musical studies.

