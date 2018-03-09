Grace Christian Students Join in Wreath-Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

The scholars of Grace Christian Academy participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Feb. 27. Four scholars, one from each of the upper-grade classrooms, were selected from among their classmates to represent the school. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. Public wreath-laying ceremonies, such as the one attended by the students of Grace, are held throughout the year.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments