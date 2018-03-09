Local Humanitarian Wins Outstanding Volunteer Service Award
The McLean Community Center (MCC) has awarded its top honor for volunteers, the 2017 H. Gordon Randall Outstanding Volunteer Service Award, to Melanie Sanders-Smith (left). The award was presented at the Center’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 25, at Seasons 52 Restaurant at Tysons Corner Center. Sanders-Smith was nominated for the award by MCC Special Events Manager Catherine Nesbitt. According to Nesbitt, over the last two years Sanders-Smith has volunteered for the Center and has provided more than 20 volunteers at a time for various MCC events from among the missionaries serving for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) in McLean.