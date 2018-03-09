Mason Robotics Finishes 3rd In First Competition

The George Mason High School Robotics team, 1418 Vae Victis, finished its first outing of the season with a Judge’s Award for the Northern Virginia District Event and 3rd place overall. The team faced nearly forty other teams in the two-day event this past weekend at Battlefield High School. The meet was the first of two local District competitions to earn a place in the national District championship to be held at the University of Maryland March 28-31.

