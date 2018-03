This is Java of Wu & Kwon family, a 11-year -old highly social and caring cat. He never fails to respond to people’s calls and makes sure all family members are relaxed after work and preschool by soothing them at night. On weekdays he spends daytime sunbathing in back porch waiting for everyone to return just can’t leave the family when the weekend comes around.

