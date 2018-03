Thomas Jefferson Library (7409, 7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) is hosting a free event titled “Color Me Calm,” on Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. The event is geared toward adults looking to relieve some stress by participating in various art exercises. Materials will be provided.

For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/library/branches/thomas-jefferson.

