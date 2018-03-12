STEAM Night Comes to Henderson on March 19

Residents should plan to attend Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Night on Monday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. Virginia Junior Academy of Science and Science Fair projects will be on display, and the students who created them will be available to talk about their work. Plus, attendees will have to the option to participate in a variety of science and technology-related activities, all led by students.

