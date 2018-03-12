Two Locals Charged with Shooting Incidents at Bailey’s Crossroads

Nehemias Perez Escobar, 35, and Irvin Rodriguez Perez, 23, both from the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, were arrested over the weekend and are facing charges after an investigation determined they were behind the shooting incidents that resulted in damage to senior living apartments last month.

Escobar and Perez have been charged with discharging firearms or missiles within or at building or dwelling house and willfully discharging firearms in public areas. They are being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation revealed Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a retirement community in the 3400 block of South Jefferson Street, was not the intended target, but rather the victim of reckless behavior.

Throughout February, Fairfax County Police officers responded to a number of calls within the Bailey’s Crossroads area for sounds of gunshots and damage to apartments consistent with gunfire. Windows of three apartments within the retirement complex were hit by bullets. No one was injured in any of the cases.

Officers and detectives worked around the clock to place the appropriate charges. Fairfax County Police are appreciate the extensive cooperation of Goodwin House management, security staff and residents. People who live and work in the area were also instrumental in providing statements and video surveillance to help with the investigation.

