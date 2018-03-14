You are here: Home » News » 300 George Mason High Students Participate in National Walkout Today

300 George Mason High Students Participate in National Walkout Today

March 14, 2018 12:11 PM0 comments
By Nicholas F. Benton

GEORGE MASON HIGH School students poured out onto the football field at 10 a.m. today in solidarity with high school students from across the U.S. to mark the one-month anniversary of the massacre at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when 17 high school students were killed by a lone gunman with a military-grade rifle. (Photo: News-Press)

On the one month anniversary of the mass killings at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead, a national high school walkout was called for 10 a.m., to last 17 minutes, today and over 300 students from Falls Church’s George Mason High School participated, along with another 100 from the adjacent Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School as well a number of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School who walked out onto the playground. The students were assured by Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan that there would be no penalties for participating in the walkout, and Noonan was present to witness the event when the student began pouring out of the school buildings onto the football field. The middle schoolers gathered on a practice soccer field.

Names and brief profiles of all the students slain in Parkland were read at both gatherings.

 

