300 George Mason High Students Participate in National Walkout Today

On the one month anniversary of the mass killings at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead, a national high school walkout was called for 10 a.m., to last 17 minutes, today and over 300 students from Falls Church’s George Mason High School participated, along with another 100 from the adjacent Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School as well a number of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School who walked out onto the playground. The students were assured by Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan that there would be no penalties for participating in the walkout, and Noonan was present to witness the event when the student began pouring out of the school buildings onto the football field. The middle schoolers gathered on a practice soccer field.

Names and brief profiles of all the students slain in Parkland were read at both gatherings.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments