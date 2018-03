VIRGINIA U.S. SENATOR Tim Kaine made a special appearance at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City last week and took a moment to snap a pic with News-Press Editor-in-Chief, Nicholas F. Benton (second from left) as well as Freddie’s owner, Freddie Lutz (left) and fellow Falls Church native Simon Van Steyn (right).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments