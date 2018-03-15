Langley School Hosts 1st Ever Day of Giving this Saturday

The Langley School community will come together for its first-ever Day of Giving to pack 75,000 meals for the people of Puerto Rico who were impacted by Hurricane Maria, which has left the island in a state of need since the late summer.

In partnership with the Outreach Program, a nonprofit that organizes food-packing events to support those in need at home and abroad, The Langley School has mobilized more than 500 volunteers to pack meals, including students, parents, teachers, alumni and friends.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the school’s Solomon Athletic Center (1411 Balls Hill Rd., McLean)

The event is intended to celebrate The Langley School’s culture of giving, commitment to service learning and 75th anniversary year.

The school is organizing this project as a way of making an impact while bringing past and present members of the school community together for a meaningful, shared experience.

For more information, contact Sharon Vipperman at svipperman@langleyschool.org.

