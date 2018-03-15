Mason High’s Trial Team Makes Solid First Impression

George Mason High School’s first-ever Mock Trial team traveled to William and Mary Law School Friday for the Virginia State Mock Trial Tournament. Competing were Junior lawyer James Weichert, freshmen lawyers Katharine Donovan and Sneha Parthasarathy and freshman witnesses Shealyn Gillaspy, Alex Bruce and Maryn Hiscott. The case they had to try was an accident with an industrial meat grinder. After two full days of competition, the Mustangs placed first among public schools and 5th place overall. Additionally, Weichert placed second place lawyer overall.

