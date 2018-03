At Hayfield High School this weekend, the George Mason High School Robotics Team, Vae Victus was awarded the “Innovation in Control” award sponsored by Rockwell Automation. The Chesapeake District Greater DC Event was a chance for the team to show their hard work and advance their alliance to the Semi-final round. District points are being finalized as the team now has a few weeks off.

