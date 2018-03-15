Northside Social Trending Toward April Opening

By Orrin Konheim

The Northside Social on Park and North Maple Avenues will be opening by mid-April at the latest according to the upcoming café’s co-owner Stephen Fedorchak.

Along with chef Matt Hill and business partners Brian Normille and brother Mark Fedorchak, the restaurant group also owns the new Liberty Barbecue in Falls Church (which opened this past December) as well as Northside Social, Lyon Hall and Liberty Tavern in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington.

According to Fedorchak, the reasons for the wait in opening was that the management wanted to focus on getting the Liberty Barbecue up and running before shifting to focus to their other Falls Church establishment. The biggest focus in the launch has been on staffing.

“For us, we want to make sure we have the right people in place. Restaurants are somewhat defined by their building or construction, they’re somewhat defined by their building, but the most essential factor is the quality of the people who are in the same four walls every day,” said Fedorchak. “We want people who are good at what they do and extremely welcoming.”

Erin Hutchins will serve as the general manager of the new store and will oversee the hiring process.

The menu will be largely similar to that of the Northside Social coffee shop in Clarendon but they will have an expanded menu because the larger basement will have the capacity for a commercial-sized bakery. Under the guidance of Hill, the restaurant will also have wider lunch and dinner options.

Hill has been the head chef at Liberty Tavern since 2014 and has previously worked as head chef for such notable Washington, D.C. establishments like Range and Charlie Palmer Steak.

In terms of the location, Fedorchak and his colleagues are most excited about his proximity to the Falls Church Farmer’s Market which he hopes to draw upon for the café’s offerings.

“I think it’s one of the best farmer’s markets I’ve ever been to. I think it’s fantastic and we are so excited to meet the people who sell there every week and buy from them,” he said.

Similar to the Northside Social location in Clarendon, the coffee shop will offer two floors of seating and management envisions using it as an event space. Among the events Fedorchak discussed were birthday parties, art openings, and music.

“We hope to do as many community-oriented events as we can for both families and adults,” Fedorchak said.

