5th Graders Top Fairfax Co. Youth Basketball Tourney

LAST WEDNESDAY, the Falls Church City Recreation and Parks 5th Grade Select basketball team brought home the championship in the Fairfax County Youth tournament. The roster of the 26-3 squad includes 11 Thomas Jefferson Elementary students. (Back row) Alex Touomou, Mason Duval, Granger Davig, Sawyer Barrett, Jarrett Jardine, John Alverson and Issac Rosenberger. (Front row) William Hladky, Preston Leiu, Billy Asel, John Whitaker and Daylen Martino. The coaches are Dave Guenther (left) and Scott Whitaker.

