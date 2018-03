Here’s Libby of the Matton-Fisher family. She is a 5 year old Golden Retriever who’s just a little chubby, because she loves eating bananas and peanut butter. She loves people, and would rather go to the farmer’s market than the dog park. She is a total diva, and lives for attention. Given the choice between a steak and an hour of snuggles, she’ll take the snuggles every time.

