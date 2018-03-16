Mason Basketball Team Seeks Help Funding NY Trip

George Mason High School’s varsity boys basketball team is attempting to raise money in order to take a trip up to head coach Chris Capannola’s hometown of Niagara Falls, New York this December for a holiday tournament over the course of the Falls Church City Public Schools’ winter break.

The cost of the trip will be about $3,000 in donations in order to help offset the out-of-pocket expenses parents will be shouldering.

Donations both small and large are openly accepted.

The team is also open to having the trip sponsored by a local business to also help offset costs on both the parents and individual donors. Sponsor arrangments will be negotiated when contact is made.

This will be the team’s first return trip to upstate New York since 1998.

For more information or to donate, contact Chris Capannola at capannolac@fccps.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments