New Show Opens at Falls Church Arts

“Passion of Remembrance” Falls Church Arts Show Opens Saturday

Twenty-one area artists will be featured at the Falls Church Arts (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church) Gallery’s “Passion of Remembrance” show opening Saturday, March 17.

Opening night guests can “meet the artists” from 7:30 – 10 p.m. at the gallery. The featured artwork will be on display in the gallery from March 17 – April 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Nearly 50 creative works in acrylics, pastel, photography, collage and woodcuts were selected for the juried show. All the artists wrote colorful and evocative narratives describing how the “Passion of Remembrance” motivated their works.

