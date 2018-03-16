Three F.C. Locals Given Awards by RSVP No. VA

Gordon Hay, Kristin Ramkey and Kenneth Mass, all of Falls Church, were among 21 RSVP Northern Virginia volunteers honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Awards on March 7 during an RSVP recognition event at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts (1645 Trap Rd., Vienna).

To qualify for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, one must serve a minimum of 100 hours in a calendar year. The three Falls Church volunteers recorded a grand total of more than 600 hours in 2017 supporting several RSVP partners including the Falls Church-based Computer Core and the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia and Capital Caring in Arlington and Volunteer Fairfax.

RSVP volunteer Ken Kozloff, another honoree, contributed 310 hours to the community, a good deal of which was spent teaching swimming at The Providence Recreation Center in Falls Church with Fairfax County Park Authority Adapted Aquatics program.

RSVP Northern Virginia, the largest senior volunteer group in the region, provides support to 30 nonprofits in Fairfax and Arlington counties and in the Cities of Fairfax, Falls Church and Alexandria. All RSVP volunteers must be 55 years of age or older.

RSVP offers its members more than 200 volunteer opportunities, many located in the Falls Church Area. To register for an upcoming RSVP orientation, call the RSVP hotline at 703-403-5360 or visit www.rsvpnova.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments