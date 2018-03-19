2 Key Public Offices at City Hall Moved on Friday

The offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue for the City of Falls Church will move this Friday to new, temporary digs as the City Hall undergoes its year-long renovation and expansion. The offices will be closed on Friday, March 16, and will reopen on Monday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at the new location at 400 N. Washington Street, on the ground floor. Much of the west wing of City Hall has already relocated into the building, and most of the east wing functions will be there by the end of the month. The clerk of the Arlington District Court has been temporarily moved to Arlington, and City Council meetings are being held in the Community Center. The City Hall renovation is expected to be completed by December.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments